The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, some lucky fans partake in a Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald screening event at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Plus, real architecture experts weigh on in iconic and memorable buildings from movies, and trailer mash-up of The Haunting on Hill House gives Martin Lawrence a big scare in The Haunting of Big Momma’s House.

A bunch of fans were lucky enough to catch an early screening of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald along with a special Q&A session featuring cast members Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Dan Fogler, Ezra Miller and more, all at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme park a few days ago.

As part of Vulture’s Expert Witness series, architecture and culture writer Kate Wagner takes a closer look at the buildings in certain films and discusses what the architecture style accomplishes in the story. Watch as she takes a look at the settings of Metropolis, Blade Runner, Edward Scissorhands and Skyscraper.

Finally, Nerdist created one of their fantastic trailer mash-ups that takes Martin Lawrence as Big Momma and puts her right at the center of Netflix’s horror series The Haunting of Hill House. Some clever editing makes it look like Big Momma has a Halloween sequel that we never knew about, giving Boo! A Madea Halloween a run for its money.