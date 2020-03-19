The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a car expert breaks down the accuracy of car scenes in movies like The Fate of the Furious, Planes, Trains & Automobiles, Gone in 60 Seconds, and more. Plus, Adam Savage puts together a prop replica of the thermal detonator from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman answers the web’s most searched questions about him.

First up, GQ had car expert Tim Harney break down the accuracy of car scenes from movies like The Fate of the Furious, Transformers, Pineapple Express, Rat Race, Gone in 60 Seconds, and Planes, Trains & Automobiles. Find out if certain cars are as durable as they seem in the movies, whether car jargon is used properly in dialogue, and more.

Next up, Adam Savage and the Tested crew picked up a Star Wars Thermal Detonator prop replica kit from KR Sabers/One Replicas. It’s chrome metal, which makes it look just like it does in the movie, but the build is by no means an easy one to finish, especially with the intricate electronics system for lights and sound effects that go inside of the device.

Finally, Nick Offerman can currently be seen in the FX series Devs on Hulu, so Wired brought him in so he can answer the web’s most searched questions about him online in their autocomplete interview. Is Nick Offerman a ballet dancer? Is he missing a tooth? Is he a minister? Does Nick Offerman have a podcast? Get the answer to all those questions and more.