The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a vintage report on the Star Wars toy craze in 1980 when The Empire Strikes Back unleashed a bunch of new merchandise. Plus, a video essay takes a look at the brilliant use of sound (and the lack of it) in the acclaimed drama Sound of Metal. And finally, watch a featurette that takes a look at the dance moves of the surprisingly fantastic sequel Magic Mike XXL.

First up, a vintage news broadcast from 1980 (via That Junkman) takes a look at the Star Wars toy craze when a whole new wave of action figures inspired by the sci-fi franchise hit shelves at Toys R Us. Listen to kids and adults alike talk about their excitement for the latest Star Wars toys, which are chock full of The Empire Strikes Back action figures, vehicles, and more.

Next, Sound of Metal is one of the most buzzed about movies of 2020, and it’s bound to be a key player when the nominations for the Oscars roll around next month. Before we get there, Thomas Flight has put together this video essay that takes a closer look at how the film represents the loss of hearing through sound and the manipulation of it.

Finally, take a look back at Magic Mike XXL with a featurette that shines a light on all the erotic dance movies that Channing Tatum, Joe Mananiello, Matt Bomer, Adam Rodriguez, and more showed off in Steven Soderbergh’s sequel. Since strip clubs aren’t opening anytime soon, let Warner Bros. Pictures get you as close as you can to these washboard abs. Even if that’s not your thing, you have to appreciate the hard work that goes into preparing for a movie like this.