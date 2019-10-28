The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out what you need to remember about the Terminator franchise before you head off to see Terminator: Dark Fate this week. Plus, watch some fun behind the scenes footage of The Lion King voice cast recording their lines for Disney’s blockbuster remake, and listen as Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul looks back on some of his more memorable uses of “bitch” on the Emmy-winning series.

Screen Junkies is back with a new edition of Cram It! for the Terminator franchise before Dark Fate arrives. Even though this movie serves as a sequel to only the first two movies in the franchise, this recap actually goes through all of the sequels in the entire series. You won’t really need to know anything about them, but maybe it’ll help keep things in perspective when you’re watching Dark Fate.

Next up, Disney offers a look behind the scenes of the recording sessions for the voice cast of The Lion King remake. More specifically, it’s Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner doing their rendition of “Hakuna Matata” along with JD McCrary and Donald Glover as the young and adult Simba respectively. See them record their lines side-by-side with footage from the movie.

Finally, not long after El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie arrived on Netflix, we have Aaron Paul looking back at the history of his character Jesse Pinkman calling people “bitch” in the original series run. These are all the instances of the character using the famous insult but rather some of the best versions of the line.