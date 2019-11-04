The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a deep dive behind the scenes of the making of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie with the original series creator, head writer, executive producer, and director Vince Gilligan and more. Plus, see how many Easter eggs you missed in Terminator: Dark Fate, and watch as Nick Offerman tries some deadly hot wings in the latest edition of Hot Ones.

First up, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is on Netflix now, and since it’s been out for a little bit, you can take the time to go behind the scenes of the movie while it was being made. Watch as it goes from the page to being in front of cameras with star Aaron Paul, supporting cast members like Jesse Plemons, and more.

Next up, even though Terminator: Dark Fate may not have done nearly as well as Paramount Pictures was hoping, fans are still enjoying it after some pretty terrible Terminator sequels from years past. In fact, there are plenty of nods to the first two movies in the franchise, which makes sense since this sequel ignores everything after Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Finally, Nick Offerman is currently going around the county for his All Rise Tour, but he took the time to stop by Hot Ones to test his perceived manhood against some really spicy hot wings. Listen as he talks about working with white oak, the state of modern masculinity, and, of course, talks about his favorite Ron Swanson moments from Parks and Recreation.