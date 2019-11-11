The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Terminator: Dark Fate director Tim Miller breaks down a big car chase from the sci-fi sequel. Plus, Edward Norton provides an extensive career retrospective, ranging from Primal Fear to Fight Club and everything in between and beyond. And Ru Paul puts together his own team of Charlie’s Angels, and they are not messing around.

First up, Terminator: Dark Fate may have unfortunately been a disappointment at the box office, but this sequel has the goods. If you need any evidence of that, watch as Vanity Fair has director Tim Miller breaks down this outstanding chase sequence from early in the movie, featuring a Terminator 2: Judgment Day throwback by having a Terminator in a big ole truck chasing their targets.

Next up, with his long-gestating directorial effort Motherless Brooklyn in theaters now, Edward Norton sat down with GQ to run through some of the most memorable characters from his career. Of course he covers Fight Club, and he reaches back to the early days of his career in Primal Fear, but he also makes a stop by Rounders, The 25th Hour, and many more.

Finally, in an effort to create as much awareness in all demographics as possible, Sony Pictures created this extra cross-promotional video with Ru Paul’s Drag Race by giving the superstar drag queen his own set of crime fighting angels. The result is something that is wholly weird, but also ridiculously fun, even if it’s just a big commercial.