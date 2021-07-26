(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, watch the final shot of Terminator 2: Judgment Day recreated in claymation. Plus, watch a series of amusing bloopers from across the Fear Street trilogy on Netflix. And finally, listen as The Sixth Sense and Unbreakable director M. Night Shyamalan answers the web’s most searched questions about him.

First up, for the sci-fi website DUST‘s 5th anniversary, animator Joseph Brett created this cool claymation version of the final shot from James Cameron’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day. This short clip took roughly eight hours to animate, and that’s not including the hours spent building the plasticine models for the shot. You can find out more about the making of the clip over at io9.

Next, Netflix has provided a series of outtakes from the entire Fear Street trilogy. Each chapter of the horror film series from director Leigh Janiak gets roughly a minute of footage featuring flubbed lines, missed marks, broken props, and plenty of amusing moments from the entire cast. Even some of the most terrifying moments involving the supernatural slashers get interrupted by laughter.

Finally, director M. Night Shyamalan’s latest film Old is now in theaters. To celebrate the occasion, Wired brought in the filmmaker behind The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, and Signs to answer some of the web’s most searched questions about him and his work in film and TV over the years. Many questions are about whether he appears in his own movies, but people also ask if Signs is a religious movie, where he grew up, and more.