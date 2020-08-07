The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a deep dive into the secrets that may be hidden in the title of Tenet after exploring the history of the word in an ancient puzzle. Plus, take a look at a specific sequence in WALL-E that defied the traditions of animation and resulted in the perfect romantic scene. And finally, look back at how Kelly Kapoor was a master manipulator on The Office.

First up, the espionage museum Spyscape brought in Hayley Atwell to take a deep dive into the meaning behind the title of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. There are some interesting details about the word, including its place in an ancient puzzle that seems to share some traits with the concept of time inversion.

Next, Insider looks back at the scene from Pixar’s WALL-E where the lonely robot shows off his home to the more advanced Eve. It looks unlike any scene you’d usually see in an animated movie, and that’s because they consulted legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins to use “practical lighting” in the scene using only the light sources that appear on screen rather than digital off-camera light sources. The result is an intimate and realistic scene that is extremely memorable.

Finally, The Take looks back at The Office to explore how Kelly Kapoor (Mindy Kaling) is a master manipulator despite appearing as if she’s not the sharpest tool in the shed. Despite being relatively irrational and unstable throughout the series, Kelly is never really painted in a negative light. What is it that makes Kelly endearing despite her manipulative behavior?