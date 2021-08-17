(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, take a look behind the scenes of one of the most memorable moments from the first season of Ted Lasso with series co-star Nick Mohammed as the team’s kit man turned assistant coach Nate. Plus, make some time to watch a massive movie tropes countdown featuring all the major cliches from cinema over the years. And finally, watch a rock mockumentary short about the remaking of “Monster Mash” with the classic Monster Cereals mascots.

First up, Variety virtually brought in Ted Lasso co-star Nick Mohammed and director Declan Lowney to break down a memorable scene from the first season episode “Make Rebecca Great Again.” In the episode, Nate gets a chance to roast the AFC Richmond soccer team in the most helpful way possible, and you can learn about how it all came together in the breakdown above.

Next, if you’ve got some time to kill, The Take has provided a massive breakdown of movie and TV tropes. Anything and everything that has popped up again and again across decades of film and television is featured here, from the sympathetic villain to a variety of nerdy archetypes, the manic pixie dream girl, and much more. Comb through this for hours or break it up into digestible sessions.

Finally, General Mills debuted a mockumentary short featuring the classic Monster Cereals mascots Count Chocula, Boo Berry, Franken Berry, Frute Brute, and Yummy Mummy getting together to remake the classic “Monster Mash” song in honor of the new Monster Mash cereal coming to shelves this month. They get some help from drummer Travis Barker, and this is easily one of the best cereal advertisements we’ve ever seen.