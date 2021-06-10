The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch the cast of Netflix’s series adaptation of Sweet Tooth crack themselves up in a bloopers reel. Plus, watch the cast of New Girl reunite virtually to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the season premiere. And finally, see what a money-laundering expert thinks about money-laundering schemes from movies such as The Wolf of Wall Street and TV shows like Ozark and Breaking Bad.

First up, Sweet Tooth is a post-apocalyptic fairytale based on a DC Comics title of the same name about a hybrid deer-boy and a wandering loner who embark on an extraordinary adventure. The series is available on Netflix right now, and you can see how much fun the cast had in this bloopers reel, where even the cameraman got in on the flubs happening on set.

Next, Variety got New Girl showrunner and cast members Zooey Deschanel, Max Greenfield, Jake Johnson, Lamorne Morris and Hannah Simone back together to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the series premiere back in 2011. They look back fondly on the series, talk about the possibility of having some kind of reunion in the future, and more.

Finally, Insider brought in retired FBI investigator Jerri Williams to examine eight money-laundering schemes from movies like The Wolf of Wall Street, American Made, Scarface, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and even Mickey Blue Eyes. She also takes a look at episodes of TV shows like Ozark, Narcos, and Breaking Bad.