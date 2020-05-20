The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as a stuntwoman reviews and explains how some stunts were pulled off for action movies like Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and blockbuster sci-fi comedies like Ghostbusters: Answer the Call. Plus, see how a scene from Disney’s Tangled compare to the storyboards used to plan it, and hear about the letter Conan O’Brien left on Mike Myers desk during his early days at Saturday Night Live.

First up, Vanity Fair brought in a stuntwoman to review and explain stunts from movies like Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Casino Royale, Ghostbusters: Answer the Call, Death Proof, The Legends of Drunken Master, Steamboat Bill Jr., and Bad Boys for Life. Find out the tricks of the trade and how carefully they plan to pull these stunts off.

Next up, the lantern festival sequence in Tangled is one of the most beautifully animated sequences in Walt Disney Animation‘s recent run of movies. Now you can see how that sequence was planned with early storyboards, some only simple scribbles, in order to craft what you see in the final cut. There are some subtle changes to certain shots, but otherwise, it was pretty true to the original drawings.

Finally, when Mike Myers first joined Saturday Night Live, comedian Conan O’Brien was already working there as a writer. During Myers’ early days, Conan left a letter on his desk that came completely out of left field, and this flashback to an episode of Late Night with Conan’s O’Brien let’s us hear the entire letter that Conan wrote, and it’s absolutely hilarious.