In this edition, watch as stuntmen react to a badass fight scene from the first season of The Mandalorian. Plus, learn about the art of voice dubbing foreign language movies and TV shows like Pokémon in English. And finally, listen as comedian Sarah Silverman talks to kids about some of the biggest events of 2020 as she guest hosts The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

First up, Corridor Crew is back with another edition of Stuntmen React with special guest Lauren Mary Kim. In this edition, the stuntwoman talks about her work on Marvel’s Daredevil series, as well as the the first season of The Mandalorian, where she did an entire fight sequence as The Armorer when she takes on a squad of Stormtroopers.

Next, Vanity Fair brought in voice actor Sarah Natochenny, best known as the American voice of Ash Ketchum in the Pokémon movies and animated shows to talk about the art of voice dubbing foreign language entertainment. Even though it seems like it might be easy, Natochenny explains some of the intricacies and challenges that come with the job.

Finally, comedian Sarah Silverman took over as host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and in a hilarious segment, she sat down with some children to ask them what they thought about how 2020 has been going. They talk about doing school at home, whether they’re driving their parents crazy (or vice versa), and they have plenty of adorable anecdotes.