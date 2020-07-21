The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as stuntmen react to the choreography and motion capture performances used to create the lightsaber fights from the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Plus, find out how J.R.R. Tolkien constructed entire languages for books like The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit, and a surivorman looks at how accurate jungle survival scenes are in movies like Rescue Dawn and Jungle.

First up, Corridor Crew brings in Lauren Mary Kim (a stuntwoman for Elektra on Daredevil and The Defenders) to take a look at the work she did in creating the lightsaber fight betweeen Ahsoka Tano and Darth Maul in the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. They also look at some of the stunts from Vertical Limit and The Accidental Spy.



Next up, the YouTube channel Storied and their recurring series It’s Lit takes a deep dive into the fantasy languages he constructed for books like Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, and more. Lindsay Ellis and Princess Weekes explore how Tolkien would create these languages first and then craft the worlds in which they would exist.

Finally, survivorman Les Stroud, also a television host and author, returns to GQ to look at more jungle survival scenes from movies like Apocalypse Now, Rescue Dawn, and Jungle. How accurately do these movies represent what it takes to survive in the jungle when it comes to sinking in a pit, eating bugs to avoid starving, and more.