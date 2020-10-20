The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, stuntmen react to a surprisingly sophisticated stunt from Eddie Murphy‘s stupid comedy Norbit and more. Plus, Aaron Sorkin provides a breakdown from a scene in his new movie The Trial of the Chicago 7. And finally, Wonder Woman franchise star and all around incredible Gal Gadot explains some Hebrew slang terms.

First up, the Corridor Crew is joined by stuntman Aaron Toney for new edition of Stuntmen React. You might be surprised to see them focus on a rather sophisticated stunt from the abysmal Eddie Murphy comedy Norbit. Plus, they also focus on the fight choreography done for the Batman: Arkham Asylum video game, some stunts from Jackie Chan, and more.

Next up, for The New York Times, The Trial of the Chicago 7 writer and director Aaron Sorkin breaks down a pivotal scene with Sacha Baron Cohen as Abbie Hoffman providing testimony during the titular trial. Sorkin explains how he went out of his way to make this court room scene go in a different direction than you’d might expect and how important Cohen’s tone was in nailing the scene.

Finally, Vanity Fair was expecting Wonder Woman 1984 to come out this month, because in addition to putting Gal Gadot on the cover, they also brought her in to teach some Hebrew slang. The actress explains phrases like “ma ani, ez?” and “tachles” and “mah pitom.” Find out what all of those mean and more. Fun fact: In Hebrew, her first name means “wave” and her surname means “riverbanks.”