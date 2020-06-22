The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as stuntmen react to the incredible martial arts action of Kung Fu Hustle, as well as some famous TV fight scenes from Netflix and HBO. Plus, go behind the scenes of Judd Apatow‘s comedy The King of Staten Island starring Pete Davidson, and The Simpsons voice actress Nancy Cartwright improvises voices for eight new cartoon characters.

First up, it’s time for another long overdue edition of Stuntmen React from Corridor Crew. They’ve brought back stuntman Gui DaSilva to react to some of the outstanding martial arts action in Kung Fu Hustle, talk about working on Marvel’s Daredevil, and look at some of the good and bad sword fights from HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Next up, Judd Apatow’s latest movie The King of Staten Island is now available on premium VOD. But if you need a little more convincing to check out the new comedy starring Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson, here’s HBO’s First Look at the movie, complete with footage from the set and interviews with the director and cast.

Finally, Nancy Cartwright is best known for voicing Bart Simpson and Ralph Wiggum on The Simpsons, as well as taking over the role of Chuckie Finster on Rugrats. But for Vanity Fair, she has improvised eight voices for new animated characters that she’s seeing for the first time. Learn about her process of coming up with a voice and hear what she comes up with.