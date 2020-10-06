The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as stuntmen react to the long, single shot chase sequence from the Netflix original movie Extraction. Plus, watch a video essay looking at how the script for Stranger Things effectively establishes the tone of the series, and listen to The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons break down his career, including Ed and Garden State, and recent projects like Hollywood and The Boys in the Band.

First up, Corridor Crew sits down to take a look at another round-up of some impressive stunts with some help from Hollywood stuntman Eric Linden. This time, they take a look at how they pulled off the long chase in Extraction, examine some fire stunts in The Thing from Another World, remember the epic splits done by Jean-Claude Van Damme in No Retreat, No Surrender, and critique one of the fights in The Old Guard.

Next, Lessons from the Screenplay dives into how Matt & Ross Duffer conveyed the tone of Stranger Things in the pitch deck used to land the show a distributor, the script for the pilot, and in the first episode itself. Seeing the pitch deck for the pilot is the most fascinating part, as it borrows elements from pop culture and real life to establish exactly the vibe that they want the series to capture.

Finally, in conjunction with the release of The Boys in the Band on Netflix, actor Jim Parsons sat down for Vanity Fair to look back at his career. He reaches back to early roles in Ed and Garden State, obviously pays special attention to The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon, and focuses on his most recent projects as well.