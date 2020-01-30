The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a fanmade trailer for a Legend of Zelda movie in the style of animated movies from Studio Ghibli. Listen as director Guy Ritchie breaks down a scene from The Gentlemen with the film’s cast, and Saturday Night Live cast member Aidy Bryant tells some stories from behind the scenes of her eight seasons on the long-running late night sketch series.

First up, Geekologie called our attention to this fanmade animated trailer that imagines what it might be like if Studio Ghibli turned The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild into a movie. The animation is beautiful, and it makes us hope Nintendo sorts out a deal to turn some of their popular video game characters, especially Link and Zelda, into movies the right way.

Next up, Vanity Fair rounded up director Guy Ritchie to break down a scene from his British crime movie The Gentlemen, and he gets some help from cast members Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, and Michelle Dockery. While Ritchie points out some key production details, the actors provide some more perspective on their characters in the movie.

Finally, Saturday Night Live cast member Aidy Bryant has some stories to tell from her eight seasons on the late night sketch series so far. Bryant used to share a dressing room with fellow cast members Cecily Strong and Kate McKinnon, which yields some fun anecdotes, and she remembers the first time she got to say, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!” Find out all about that and more.