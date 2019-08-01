The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch what happens when Maverick from Top Gun is forced go up against MacGruber. Plus, watch a trailer for an upcoming digital short chronicling the Stranger Things world tour that the cast embarked upon, and listen in as Kristen Stewart breaks down her most memorable roles, ranging from early roles like Panic Room to stardom in Twilight and beyond.

Funny or Die put together this trailer mash-up that perfectly imagines what it would be like if Maverick from Top Gun had to tangle with the cocky former Green Beret, Navy SEAL and Army Ranger MacGruber. It’s the crossover that you didn’t know you needed, and if you pay attention, you’ll see that we already gave it five stars, even though we haven’t seen it yet.

Next up, over at the Stranger Things YouTube channel, there will be a documentary short chronicling the publicity tour that the young cast members embarked on around the world. New York City, Rome, Japan and more all hosted the cast of Stranger Things, and sometime soon, you’ll get to see what happened, but in the meantime, this trailer gives a tease of what’s in store.

Finally, Kristen Stewart sat down with Vanity Fair to run through her entire career. She starts with a bit part in a Disney Channel original movie, runs through Panic Room, obviously covers Twilight, hits some indie work like The Runaways and Personal Shopper, and comes up to the reboot of Charlie’s Angels today