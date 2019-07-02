The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

First up, check out the red carpet arrivals for the third season of Stranger Things. Watch as the cast tries to keep the secrets of the forthcoming new episodes intact while still trying to say something about where their characters are headed. If you need a better idea of what’s in store, you can read our review right here.

Next up, while we wait for Emmy nominations to be announced later this summer, watch as The Hollywood Reporter sits down for an extensive chat with possible award contenders like Timothy Simons (Veep), Sacha Baron Cohen (Who Is America?), Henry Winkler (Barry), Don Cheadle (Black Monday), Jim Carrey (Kidding) and Ted Danson (The Good Place).

Finally, Hobbs and Shaw villain Idris Elba sits down to take Vanity Fair‘s lie detector test. Does Idris Elba have a foot fetish? Who is his favorite Avenger? Does he consider himself vain? Find out how truthfully Idris Elba answers all those questions, and whether or not he can pull of lying about lying, in the full interview.