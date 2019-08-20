The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as the cast of Stranger Things surprises some unsuspecting fans on a tour with some Scoops Ahoy treats and more. Plus, get a rundown of the various movie references and other pop culture Easter eggs from Kill Bill Vol. 1, and listen as John Goodman breaks down some of his most memorable characters from his long career in film and television.

First up, watch as the Stranger Things cast surprises some fans who were on a Hollywood tour that pretended to get lost. Plus, the encounter gets sweetened, literally, with the arrival of some Scoops Ahoy treats delivered by ice cream scooper Steve himself, Joe Keery, and plenty of other special guests provided by the promotional budget of Netflix.

Over at Vanity Fair, they’ve dug into Quentin Tarantino’s bloody affair Kill Bill Vol. 1 by pointing out 58 various film and pop culture references that you might not have known about. Sure, you’ve heard that Uma Thurman’s yellow body suit for the big Crazy 88s battle was lifted from Bruce Lee, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg (which Tarantino probably also ripped off).

Finally, John Goodman can be seen lifting up the Lord’s name in the most sacrilegious way in HBO’s new comedy The Righteous Gemstones. And to go along with that, he sat down with GQ to break down some of his most memorable characters from film and television, ranging from Dan Conners on the original Roseanne sitcom to Walter in The Big Lebowski, and many more.