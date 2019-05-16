The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, get a closer look at the new Stranger Things LEGO set with a retro video from the classic series Behind the Brick. Plus, get a recap of the entire Deadwood series before the movie comes to HBO at the end of the month, and listen to a rap featuring the names of every single Pokémon that appears in Detective Pikachu.

First up, in honor of the LEGO Stranger Things set that was just unveiled, a new designer video takes a look at the playset that brings both the real world and the Upside Down to life. They explore the unique facets of this new set, including a light-up brick that illuminates the way Will communicates with this mother through Christmas lights.

Next, with 13 years passed after the end of HBO’s gritty western series Deadwood, you might need a recap of the entire show before the new movie debuts on HBO on May 31. Of course, if you haven’t actually watched Deadwood, it might be best if you just watch the series in its entirety so you can better enjoy the movie.

Finally, this Pokémon rap from IGN lists all of the little creatures that appear physically in the movie, and there are over 60 of them. However, there are even more than that in the movie by way of posters, pictures and signs in Ryme City. Once the movie arrives on home video, we’ll be able to dig into even more details.