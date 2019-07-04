The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a timelapse video of a Stranger Things season three poster created with LEGO bricks. Plus, watch the Netflix series edited in a variety of different genres, listen to some of the Stranger Things cast answer the web’s most searched questions about them and the show, and Gaten Matarazzo partakes in Vanity Fair’s lie detector test interview.

Watch a timelapse video of the Stranger Things season three poster recreated from 56,000 LEGO bricks and assembled over 40 hours. Smaller pieces were placed on square tiles, and then matched up on a numbered grid to create a sort of LEGO mosaic poster that measures 90 inches tall and 60 inches wide.

Next up, the YouTube channel Editing is Everything takes a bunch of footage from Stranger Things and recuts it into extended trailers for a variety of different genres. What would it look like as a romance or a Disney movie? What about a zombie film? Find out what they all look like in this assembly of different edits.

Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and Noah Schnapp answer the internet’s most searched questions about themselves and Stranger Things for Wired. What’s Finn Wolfhard’s band called? Does Millie Bobby Brown have siblings? What apps does Noah Schnapp have? Get all the answers to those questions and more.

Finally, Stranger Things cast member Gaten Matarazzo takes a lie detector test while being interviewed by Vanity Fair. Does one of the main characters die this season? Does he read Stranger Things fan theories on Reddit? Find out how well Gaten Matarazzo does with telling truthful answers to these questions and more.