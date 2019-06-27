The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as the kids from Stranger Things surprise fans with a prank at Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York. Plus, take a look back 24 years ago at the first ever Easter eggs placed by Pixar Animation in the original Toy Story, and listen as the Spider-Man: Far From Home cast answers the web’s most searched questions about themselves and Spidey.

First up, over at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the young but slightly more grown up cast of Stranger Things posed as wax figures in Madame Tussauds wax museum of celebrities in New York. Fans think they’re just checking out a new Stranger Things display, but then they get a sudden surprise.

Next up, since it’s probably been a long time since you sat down to watch the original Toy Story, why not let Vanity Fair take you back to look at some of the earliest Easter eggs in the franchise. This is long before Pixar had any of their other feature length films to reference, so there are probably a lot you weren’t aware of until now.

Finally, Spider-Man: Far From Home cast members Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon sat down for Wired‘s autocomplete interview to answer some of the web’s most searched questions about themselves and Spider-Man. What does Zendaya’s name mean? Does Tom Holland like anime? Is Jacob Batalon on Twitter?