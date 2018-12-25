The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, the kids from Stranger Things turn Christmas upside down as they wrap presents for the holidays. Plus, a new video essay approaches what Christmas movies are really about, and the cast of Reno 911! getting back together offer some advice for dealing with family around the holidays.

First up, Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink got together in Mike’s basement to wrap presents for some of the biggest fans of the show out there. And of course, these kids have a blast getting back together and preparing for the holidays.

Next up, a new video essay from Patrick (H) Willems focusing on the meaning of Christmas movies and what they try to accomplish. Whether or not you’re Christian or religious at all, the point of most Christmas movies is to tell a good story with a good message its core about hope, togetherness and joy, but there’s also more than that.

Finally, Reno 911! cast members Tom Lennon, Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, and Carlos Alazraqui got back together for Comedy Central to deliver some holiday survival PSAs, including how to deal with family feuds and making a push to release people being held captive in a sex dungeon. So Merry Christmas!