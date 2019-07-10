The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as Stranger Things cast members break down a suspenseful sequence from the recent third season of the show. Plus, watch a perfect trailer mash-up of the camp comedy Wet Hot American Summer and this year’s cult horror flick Midsommar, and see if comedian Tig Notaro can figure out how It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Glenn Howerton is on Under a Rock.

First up, Stranger Things stars Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer break down part of the hospital chase sequence from the new season of the Netflix series. Find out about how Heaton really nailed Michael Park (who plays Hawkins Post owner turned monster Tom Holloway) in the ear with a breakaway vase and much more, but beware of spoilers if you haven’t yet made it through all of the episodes.

Next up, watch as summer camp gets a little bit crazy as David Wain’s hilarious parody movie Wet Hot American Summer gets infused with a dose of horror by way of Ari Aster’s new cult movie Midsommar. It’s amazing how the insanity of Wet Hot American Summer plays in an unsettling way when cut to the right music in this mash-up by That Matt Caron Guy.

Finally, in the latest edition of Under a Rock with Tig Notaro, the comedian tries to figure out who Glenn Howerton is. Apparently she’s never seen It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia or A.P. Bio, and she does her best to figure out just why he’s famous. This might be the best episode they’ve done yet because Glenn Howerton engages with Tig Notaro so easily. And to add more hilarity to the matter, Tig Notaro is friends with Sunny co-star Kaitlin Olson.