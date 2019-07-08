The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a tour of the various sets from the third season of Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things. Plus, check out a spoiler-filled rundown of all the 1980s references made throughout the eight new episodes, see what Stranger Things would look like as an anime, and watch the cast take a quiz to see which character on the show they’d be.

First up, watch as cast members Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink and more show you around a few of the different sets from the new season of Stranger Things. If you haven’t seen the new episodes yet, just to be safe, you might want to steer clear of this video until after you’re done.

Next up, if our list of the various nostalgic references from throughout this new season of Stranger Things wasn’t enough, Insider is here with a video running through even more 1980s references, as well as some others outside of that decade which might be giving a nod to other pop culture staples that came before.

Have you ever watched Stranger Things and thought that it would be much cooler if it was turned into an anime? Well, the folks at Octopie thought the same thing, and they acted on that impulse. They had the animation studio Humouring the Fates create what amounts to a greatest hits compilation, almost an opening credits sequence, that turns the show into a 1980s anime.

Finally, some of the Stranger Things cast take a BuzzFeed quiz to determine which character in the show they would be. You might be surprised with the results.