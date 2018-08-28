The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a video essay implores people to shut up about plot holes in movies. Plus, another video essay explores how Black Panther fights and presents racism on a number of levels, and a trailer mash-up brings together Venom with Disney’s goofy science comedy Flubber with Robin Williams.

First up, a new video essay from Patrick (H) Willems shows how most of the time, what people think are plot holes in movies aren’t really plot holes (like things that happen off-screen or when a character makes a decision that you wouldn’t). And at the end of the day, most of the complaints registered about plot holes don’t actually matter in the grand scheme of the film’s story.

Black Panther has become a monster hit in 2018, raking in over $700 million at the domestic box office. Not only is this important for hitting home the importance of diversity, but as a new video essay from ScreenCrush explores, it tells a story about systemic racism, and the film fights against prejudice in a number of ways that you might not have noticed.

Finally, another outstanding trailer mash-up from Nerdist takes the footage we’ve seen so far from Venom and mashes it up with Disney’s Flubber, making the symbiote that latches onto Eddie Brock a little less threatening than the one that threatens to eat the eyes, lungs and pancreas of whoever it encounters.