The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, now that you’ve seen Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max, it’s time for you to see what Stephen Colbert‘s cut of Justice League looks like. Plus, take a look at some of the Easter eggs, comic references and callbacks you might have missed in the first episode of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. And finally, see if Jennifer Garner can handle the heat on a new episode of Hot Ones.

First up, in case Zack Snyder’s Justice League wasn’t long enough for you, Stephen Colbert and The Late Show have added a little more to the comic book movie with an extended version of the post-credits scene between Lex Luthor and Deathstroke. But Stephen Colbert has taken the role of Lex Luthor instead of Jesse Eisenberg, and things inevitably gets a little silly.

Next, ScreenCrush has provided a rundown of over seven dozen Easter eggs, comic references and callbacks from the first episode of The Falcon and The Winter Solider. Plus, they provide some details on the Flag Smashers organization, the new Captain America, and much more from the latest series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Finally, Golden Globe award-winning actress Jennifer Garner can be seen in the new Netflix family comedy Yes Day, so it’s only appropriate that she accepted an invitation to be on a new installment of Hot Ones. As she makes her way up to the wings of death, listen to Garner talk about living life on a farm, the legacy of 13 Going on 30, and much more.