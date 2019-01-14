The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a new take on Hamlet that takes the famous Shakespearean soliloquy from the play and gives it to a Stormtrooper on Tatooine from Star Wars. Plus, The Sopranos creator David Chase and star Edie Falco reflect on the series 20 years later, and the trailer for Glass gets recut with the focus put on Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy character Brick Tamland.

First up, anyone who went to high school can probably recite at least part of the “To be, or not to be” soliloquy from William Shakespeare’s play Hamlet. Now filmmaker Maxime-Claude L’Ecuyer takes the words of Hamlet and puts them in the mouth of a Stormtrooper in the middle of an existential crisis on Tatooine. It’s a pretty great little short film.

Next up, 20 years after the debut of The Sopranos, one of HBO’s most beloved shows of all time, series co-star Edie Falco and creator David Chase take look back at the show and answer some questions from The New York Times after all these years. There’s probably not much these two haven’t been asked about the show, but it’s still fun to have them reflect.

Finally, what if M. Night Shayamalan’s Unbreakable and Split sequel focused on Steve Carell’s character Brick Tamland from Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy? This trailer mash-up answers the question with some clever editing that turns the weatherman’s odd antics into pure insanity, though it’s not quite as unnerving as James McAvoy as The Beast.