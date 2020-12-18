The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see how the official Star Wars Kids YouTube channel for kids attempts to tell the story of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in just five minutes. Plus, see what a casino boss thinks about gambling scenes in movies like Casino Royale, The Hangover, Rounders, and more. And finally, get in the holiday spirit with an epic Christmas fireworks show hosted by Minnie Mouse at Walt Disney World.

First up, since some kids just don’t have the patience to sit down for a whole Star Wars movie, the official Star Wars Kids YouTube channel has graciously boiled down Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to just five minutes. It’s interesting to see what they gloss over and how much they simplify the story, and yet, it still doesn’t make much sense.

Next, GQ brought in Casino Operations Director Dustin Boshers to take a look at gambling scenes in movies like Casino Royale, The Hangover, Ocean’s 13, Casino, 21, Swingers, Rounders and National Lampoon’s Vegas Vacation. See how accurate these scenes are when it comes to casino games, security, punishments for cheating, and more.

Finally, since you’re probably not making any big trips for Christmas, travel back to 2019 and virtually join Minnie Mouse as she for her sparkling, yuletide fireworks display as the sky above Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World lights up to the holiday tunes of “Deck the Halls” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” It’s not nearly as exciting as being there, but it’s the best we can do for the time being.