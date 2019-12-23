The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, check out over 100 Star Wars and references you might have missed while watching The Rise of Skywalker. Plus, listen as a professional driver reviews various kinds of driving scenes in movies, from getaways in Baby Driver to the NASCAR driving of Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. And finally, Danny DeVito breaks down his career in 30 minutes.

First up, there’s a lot to take in with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, so you probably missed some of the references and Easter eggs that connect to the rest of the Star Wars movies. Thankfully, ScreenCrush put together this video that runs through over 100 The Rise of Skywalker Easter eggs. Some are pretty obvious, but there are other interesting details to behold here.

Next up, Wyatt Knox is Special Projects Director at the Team O’Neil Rally School for driving. So Wired brought him in to take a look at the accuracy of certain driving scenes in movies. This time, he focuses on whether the all-wheel drive car driven by Ansel Elgort in Baby Driver would actually be faster than rear-wheel drive cars, the accuracy of NASCAR driving in Talladega Nights, and more.

Finally, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is in theaters now, so Danny DeVito sat down with GQ to break down some of his most memorable roles. DeVito runs through Batman Returns, flashes back to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, remembers Twins, talks about directing and starring in Matilda, and definitely stops by It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.