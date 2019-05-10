The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a 16-bit version of the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker teaser trailer that looks exactly as it would on a Super Nintendo. Plus, listen to a physicist explain the science between some of the most famous Marvel Cinematic Universe scenes, and see how the cast of Detective Pikachu fares in a round of “Who’s that Pokémon.”

First up, watch the entire teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker turned into a 16-bit video game by John Stratman. It has everything from the retro score to a somehow even creepier version of the Emperor’s laugh at the end of the movie. Plus, it’s cool to see some of the action beats transformed into side-scrolling video game scenes.

Next up, for the Insider physicist and comic book fan Jim Kakalios takes a look at the science of the Marvel Cinematic Universe through some key scenes. He explores the film franchise through concepts like quantum mechanics, time dilation, Einstein’s theory of special relativity and much more, and this is a deep dive that goes into the sonoluminescence of vibranium and much more.

Finally, any fan of the original Pokemon animated series will tell you that the game “Who’s that Pokemon” was a key part of the show going to and coming back from commercial breaks. But how does the cast of Detective Pikachu fare when IGN asks them to figure out the little monsters with only their silhouette to help them.