The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch an animated short called Star Wars: The Last Stand that makes Stormtroopers a little more skilled as soldiers along with some stylish visuals. Plus, watch The Hollywood Reporter’s writers roundtable with the scribes behind Hustlers, Jojo Rabbit, Bombshell, and more. And finally, watch the traditional Super Bowl parade with MVP Patrick Mahomes.

First up, Sekani Motion Design created this gritty, CGI animated short called Star Wars: The Last Stand with Stormtroopers being a little more skilled as soldiers. No, this isn’t a video game cinematic, but a fully rendered animated video created with Cinema 4D, Houdini, Nuke, Redshift, X-particles, and Adobe Suite. I don’t know about you, but I’d like to see an animated Star Wars movie or show in this style.

Next up, continuing their roundtable discussion series, The Hollywood Reporter rounded up writers Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit), Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), Destin Daniel Cretton (Just Mercy), Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes), Charles Randolph (Bombshell), and Kasi Lemmons (Harriet) to have a chat about their scripts, the art of writing screenplays, and more.

Finally, watch the Super Bowl LIV parade that Disney Parks put on after the Kansas City Chiefs won the big game this past weekend. Patrick Mahomes was there for the parade as crowds gathered to cheer on the MVP. It’s a tradition for the MVP to go to Disney World the day after the Super Bowl, and their family gets to go with them.