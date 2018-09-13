The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a video essay explains why Star Wars: The Last Jedi is great for those who haven’t caught on yet. Plus, relive every time Owen Wilson gives his signature “Wow” from 1996 through 2017, and listen as Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively answer the web’s most searched questions about them.

First up, video essay creator Patrick (H) Willems has decided to wade into the circle of hell that is critical discussion surrounding Star Wars: The Last Jedi to offer up a defense of the movie that is not only passionate but supported by the story structure of the original trilogy by introducing new concepts and ideas. We’ll let the Star Wars The Last Jedi video essay do the rest of the heavy lifting.

Next up, to cut the tension, listen to every single time Owen Wilson says “wow” in the way that only Owen Wilson can deliver. It starts all the way back in 1996 with Wes Anderson’s first movie Bottle Rocket, hitting sweet spots like Wedding Crashers and Cars, and ends with the release of Father Figures last year.

Is Anna Kendrick in the band Echosmith? Is Blake Lively on Linked In? Does Anna Kendrick have any siblings? What is Blake Lively’s Zodiac sign? Find out the answer to all these questions and more as the stars of A Simple Favor participate in Wired’s auto complete interview before the movie hits theaters this weekend.