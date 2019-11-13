The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a powerful Star Wars trailer for the entire saga using the music from the most recent The Rise of Skywalker trailer. Plus, see how Last Christmas cast members Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, and more feel about certain holiday favorites like Elf and It’s a Wonderful Life, and see if Tig Notaro can figure out who Kaley Cuoco is in a new edition of Under a Rock.

First up, with the Skywalker saga coming to an end, opening the door for a new era of Star Wars to follow in the coming years, this trailer edited by Alec Siegel takes footage from all nine movies across the three trilogies and pulls at your heartstrings all over again. It’s that Rise of Skywalker trailer music that really makes the footage swell with emotion.

Next up, right now you can see Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding and Michelle Yeoh in the new holiday romantic comedy Last Christmas. So there’s no better time for Vanity Fair to have them take a look back at some holiday favorites from over the years and tell us how they feel about them. Everything from It’s a Wonderful Life to Love Actually is covered.

Finally, Tig Notaro is back with a new episode of Under a Rock from Funny or Die. This time she’s trying to figure out who Kaley Cuoco is, despite the fact that she starred in one of the most popular sitcoms of all-time. Plus, she’s also lending her voice to the titular DC Comics character in the forthcoming Harley Quinn animated series coming to DC Universe.