In this edition, watch as Adam Savage gets up close with some old props from Star Wars, including Chewbacca’s mask from the original trilogy and some lightsabers from Revenge of the Sith. Plus, watch a video essay diving into the Manic Pixie Dream Boy trope that doesn’t get discussed as much as its female counterpart. And finally, watch a comedy showrunners roundtable discussion with the minds behind Ted Lasso, Chad, Pen15, and more.

First up, over at Tested, Adam Savage checks out some items from an upcoming Prop Store Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction featuring some impressive pieces from the original Star Wars trilogy and beyond. Check out Chewbacca’s foam latex mask that Peter Mayhew wore, Lando Calrissia’s skiff guard helmet, carbon fiber lightsaber props, and more.

Next, there’s always been a lot of discussion and criticism over the Manic Pixie Dream Girl trope in movies and TV. But there’s also a Manic Pixie Dream Boy that isn’t talked about nearly as much. It goes all the way back to Peter Pan, but includes the likes of Matthew Broderick as Ferris Bueller, Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack Dawson in Titanic, and even Will Ferrell in Elf. Watch as The Take breaks it down with a variety of examples.

Finally, The Hollywood Reporter catches up with comedy showrunners who could see their shows up for Emmys later this year. Listen to a roundtable chat with Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws), Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso), Chuck Lorre (The Kominsky Method, The United States of AI), Nasim Pedrad (Chad), Darren Starr (Emily in Paris, Younger), and Anna Konkle (PEN15).