The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

Watch as VFX artists react to the innovative, practical and outstanding work done in the original Star Wars trilogy. Plus, watch as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star John Boyega interviews himself during the press junket tour for the movie, and see what Marriage Story would have been like if it was between Black Widow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Kylo Ren.

First up, in honor of the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the gang from Corridor Crew sits down to take a look back at Star Wars VFX from the original trilogy, when green screen wasn’t used so often, and practical models and camera tricks were used to create massive battles in both space and on planets in a galaxy far, far away. Find out how the team at Industrial Light & Magic pulled off some real movie magic all those decades ago.

I do nonsense like this on my Instagram if you’re interested ?? pic.twitter.com/LZ7rwyIGjC — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 19, 2019

Next up, in what feels like a personal attack (but not really), John Boyega does a perfect job of acting like pretty much any journalist working on the press junket circuit. Boyega introduces himself, asking the important questions, and really getting to the core of who John Boyega is. Every actor should be require to do this during the press tour.

Finally, Funny or Die recreates that marital struggles of Marriage Story, but does so using footage of Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in their blockbuster roles as Black Widow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Kylo Ren from the new Star Wars trilogy. The result is an epic divorce with even more intense confrontation and emotion.