The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch last night’s opening ceremony for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge with some very special guests from a galaxy far, far away. Plus, take a look behind the scenes of Danny Boyle‘s upcoming fantasy musical comedy Yesterday, and Billy on the Street is back again, this time with a hilarious segment with Reese Witherspoon.

First up, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is officially opening this week, and last night the opening ceremony was broadcast live from Disneyland with Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams and even George Lucas in attendance. Watch as they turn on the Millennium Falcon, light off some fireworks, and more.

Next, before the movie comes out later this month, go behind the scenes of Yesterday, the new fantasy musical comedy from director Danny Boyle and Universal Pictures. The movie prominently features the songs of The Beatles, and this featurette divers deeper into the story, characters, and even features new footage with recording stars like Ed Sheeran.

Finally, Billy on the Street is back with a new episode featuring Reese Witherspoon, star of Big Little Lies and Legally Blonde. That’s right, this is Reese Witherspoon. That’s not Kate McKinnon at all. And if you say that it’s Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon, then Billy Eichner won’t be happy at all.