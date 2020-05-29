The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch the next chapter in the Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures adaptation of The Empire Strikes Back, featuring Luke Skywalker seeking out a Jedi master on Dagobah. Plus, listen to a production designer talk through famous movie mansions and houses from The Royal Tenenbaums, Clueless, Love Actually, and more. And finally, watch Shrek making a boss battle in a Resident Evil video game even more terrifying.

First up, the Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures adaptation of The Empire Strikes Back continues with the second installment, following Luke Skywalker as he heads to Dagobah to train with a Jedi Master called Yoda. In this segment, we see the memorable moment where Yoda pulls Luke’s X-wing from the swamps after the young Skywalker doubts the power of The Force.

Next up, Vanity Fair has production designer Jon Hutman (Rock of Ages, The Mummy) break down the set design of movie mansions and homes from movies like You’ve Got Mail, Clueless, Practical Magic. 10 Things I Hate About You, Gone Girl, The Holiday, The Royal Tenenbaums, Love Actually, North by Northwest, and many more. See how these homes are made to look so lavish and how many of them are actually real homes.

Finally, YouTube user MrMarco1003 created a mod for Resident Evil 3 that replaces one of the villains with the DreamWorks Animation character Shrek. What was already a terrifying, suspenseful sequence is made all the more horrifying with the presence of the green ogre lunging after you, tossing you around, and smashing through walls.