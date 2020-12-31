The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, we don’t care if Christmas is over, because it’s 2020 and we still need some holiday cheer in the form of an impressive disco-style Star Wars Christmas light display. Plus, listen to the Cobra Kai cast recap the first two seasons of the show before the third season arrives this weekend. And finally, find out how Star Trek: Discovery is using the latest in 3D-printed design for the shows costume design and accessories.

First up, Star Wars fan Andy Harbeck of Harbeck Lights created this synchronized Star Wars Christmas lights show featuring pixel animations of lightsaber battles, the Millennium Falcon, and even a special appearance by The Child (via Nerdist). It all unfolds with the exciting sounds of the Star Wars disco track that played the airwaves so many decades ago.

Next, Netflix had Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and the young cast of Cobra Kai check in virtually to catch audiences up on the first two seasons of The Karate Kid sequel series. The third season is arriving a bit earlier than planned on January 1, just in time for a New Year’s binge to kick off 2021 the right way.

Finally, Star Trek: Discovery costume designer Gersha Phillips reveals (via CBS All Access) how they’re using the latest in 3D-printed design to create some of the intricate wardrobe pieces and accessories worn by Emperor Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) and the nefarious Discovery crew equivalents in the Mirror Universe.