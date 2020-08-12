The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see how Star Trek: Lower Decks went from storyboard to the screen on CBS All Access. Plus, watch as VFX artists reaction to Mary Poppins and the impressive effects used to bring live-action and animation together back in 1964. And finally, watch a comedy actress roundtable with Jameela Jamil, Tiffany Haddish, and more.

First up, see how the animation of Star Trek: Lower Decks evolved from storyboards to the final animation you see in the episodes on CBS All Access. You’ll see that the backgrounds are a little more planned out in the storyboard process than what is usually seen in storyboards, but the more intricate details aren’t quite there. But these are some of the more detailed storyboards that we’ve seen.

Next up, the gang at Corridor Crew takes a look at an odd assembly of visual effects in movies. They have a good laugh at the creatures in The Langoliers, marvel at the surprisingly good VFX for air combat in Stealth, and explain how Mary Poppins was able to create green screen effects without the use of green or even blue screen back in 196.

Finally The Hollywood Reporter is back with another roundtable, this time featuring television comedy actresses Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), Tiffany Haddish (Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah), Amy Sedaris (At Home with Amy Sedaris), Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), and Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show).