The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a look at the visual effects that brought planets, ships, and more to life in the third season of Star Trek: Discovery. Plus, get a refresher on everything you need to know about Wanda Maximoff and Vision before they star in the upcoming Marvel series WandaVision on Disney+. And finally, watch an animaton roundtable discussion with the filmmakers behind Soul, Wolfwalkers, Over the Moon, and more.

First up, CBS All Access takes you behind the scenes of the impressive visual effects created for the third season of Star Trek: Discovery. See how planetary crumbling, space battles, futuristic cities, ship displays, and more were created with many layers of digital technology in order to make the final frontier feel real.

Next, with Marvel’s new series WandaVision coming to Disney+ later this week, you might want ScreenCrush to give you a little refresher on the history that’s been established in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wanda Maximoff and Vision have been entwined since being introduced in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but Captain America: Civil War and the last two Avengers movies really took them for a loop.

Finally, The Hollywood Reporter hosted a virtual animation roundtable discussion with filmmakers Kori Rae (Onward), Glen Keane (Over the Moon), Mark Swift (The Croods: A New Age), Gitanjali Rao (Bombay Rose), Tomm Moore (Wolfwalkers), and Pete Docter (Soul) to talk about the making of their films and more.