The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, dive into the visual effects that help give Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse such a unique aesthetic. Plus, check out some Easter eggs and hints you might have missed in the latest Avengers: Endgame trailer, and watch as Ralph Fiennes breaks down some of his most memorable characters, including Harry Potter villain Lord Voldemort.

First up, this CG Record video dives into the various Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse VFX used to enhance the unique animation style that takes so many cues from comic books. There are a variety of blink-and-you’ll-miss-it details such as paint streaks, a combination of different animation styles, and various other visual effects techniques that bring out the vibrancy of the animated Oscar winner.

Next up, ScreenCrush takes a close look at the Avengers: Endgame trailer to point out little details you might have missed, comic book references, and possible hints at the film’s timeline. And if you’re looking for even more of an analysis then you can read our full trailer breakdown of all the new footage.

Finally, for GQ, Ralph Fiennes takes a look back at some of his most memorable performances over the years, stretching back to Schindler’s List, running up through Sunshine, and of course, including his turn as Voldemort in the Harry Potter franchise. It’s easy to forget the eclectic collection of roles the actor has throughout his career.