First up, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse production designer Justin K. Thompson talks to SyFy Wire in great detail about the process of crafting the unique animation style of the Oscar-winning movie. It all started with wanting to bring the art style of a comic book to the big screen on a three-dimensional plane, but it evolved into so much more than that.

Next, we’ve already seen New Found Glory go Back to the Future with a music video for their cover of “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis and the News. Now they’re back with a much different cover, this time taking one of the big songs from the musical The Greatest Showman and giving it a punk rock spin. This song and many more are on the From the Screen to Your Stereo 3 album which will be released on May 3.

Finally, Tim Roth sat down with GQ to run through some of the most memorable characters he’s played over the years. Obviously he goes through working with Quentin Tarantino on the likes of Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, and The Hateful Eight, but he also addresses Tim Burton’s remake of Planet of the Apes, the series Lie to Me, and more.