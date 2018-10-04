The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, check out the Easter eggs and comic references you missed in the new Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse trailer. Plus, watch as Rick and Morty with art director Jeffrey Thompson talks about how to properly draw the duo, and find out what Michael B. Jordan‘s day-to-day life is like.

First up, check out the abundance of Easter eggs and comic book references, 44 in total, that you can spot when you comb through the various shots and details in the new Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse trailer. Not only are there callbacks to Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies, but the comics, TV shows, video games and more.

Next up, art director Jeffrey Thompson explains how best to emulate the style of Rick and Morty. For example, if you want a character to look a little more like it belongs in this animated world, you can take one of their eyes and move it off somewhat off-kilter on their face.

Finally, find out what an average day is like for Michael B. Jordan. The Black Panther and Creed star has to keep his body in peak physical condition, so it should come as no surprise that he works out twice a day. But that’s not the only thing keeping him busy. Get the full rundown in the video above.