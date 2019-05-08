The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, check out a bunch of Spider-Man Far From Home trailer Easter eggs and hidden details you might have missed in the new trailer. Plus, The Office UK co-creator Stephen Merchant talks about how technology has changed the idea of fame and how to live with it, and Zac Efron and Lily Collins break down a scene from Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile.

We’ve already given you an extensive trailer breakdown, but ScreenCrush pointed out some other interesting details about the recent Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer. For example, in addition to the obvious Iron Man tribute murals, did you notice the drawings on the wall of Peter Parker’s classroom? Everyone sure does miss Iron Man.

Over at Mashable, Stephen Merchant sat down with the Fiction Predictions crew and provided some insightful commentary on how fame has changed along with the evolution of technology. He talks about how celebrities used to present themselves in a much more calculated fashion and in a limited way in the 1950s, but today, it has spread into a variety of media that can often be out of their control.

Finally, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Vile, and Evil stars Zac Efron and Lily Collins break down a scene shot-for-shot where Ted Bundy’s girlfriend confronts him about some suspicious activity and allegations. For Netflix, provide insight about certain takes, Efron really getting slapped in the face, and where the drawings on the wall came from.