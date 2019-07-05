The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, check out nearly 100 Easter eggs and comic book references you might have missed in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Plus, watch as Daisy Ridley takes us through a normal British day as she experiences it, and Workaholics star Adam DeVine gets spicy and patriotic on a special 4th of July edition of the YouTube series Hot Ones.

First up, there are plenty of big reveals in Spider-Man: Far From Home that will really change the game for the wallcrawler whenever the third installment of his franchise comes along. But besides that, there are nearly 100 Easter eggs and comic book references that ScreenCrush has already rounded up for you to keep an eye out for on a second viewing.

Next, since she’s one of the biggest stars in the world thanks to her lead role in the Star Wars franchise, Daisy Ridley doesn’t exactly have a traditional schedule. But for Vanity Fair, she takes us through what a typical British day would be like, which includes starting with a healthy breakfast of Weetabix or beans and toast. Unfortunately it doesn’t include Star Wars secrets.

Finally, on the newest episode of Hot Ones, comedian and Workaholics star Adam DeVine sits down to take down some hot wings in order to help promote his new Netflix stand-up special, Best Time of Our Lives. The conversation includes auditioning for Pitch Perfect, how his father hung up on former Vice President Joe Biden, and more. But can he stand the heat of the wings while talking his way through this interview?