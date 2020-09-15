The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a special effects make-up artist explains some of the techniques used on movies like The Wizard of Oz, The Godfather, Kill Bill Vol. 1, Guardians of the Galaxy, and more. Plus, check out the revival of the Superman radio show from DC FanDome this past weekend, and see how Kevin James screwed up a take on the set of Good Will Hunting.

First up, Vanity Fair brought in special effects make-up artist Howard Berger to explain the special techniques used to bring characters to life in movies like The Wizard of Oz, The Godfather, An American Werewolf in London, and Guardians of the Galaxy as well as movies that he worked on himself, such as Kill Bill Vol. 1. Berger even has some fun stories to tell from the set.

Next, if you missed the presentation at DC FanDome over the weekend, Variety has the recording of the celebrity-filled revival of the classic Superman radio specials from the 1940s. Listen as the likes of Daniel Dae Kim, Jason Alexander, Henry Winkler, Giancarlo Esposito, Tony Shalhoub, Alfre Woodard, and more read scripts from the classic radio series and breathe new life into them.

Finally, in another edition of Kevin James‘ ongoing Sound Guy video series, the comedian ruins a pivotal scene from Good Will Hunting. Thanks to some clever editing, Kevin James makes it look like Matt Damon is royally pissed off at his lack of decorum as he can’t keep a straight face through one of Robin Williams’ lines, and the entire take gets completely ruined.