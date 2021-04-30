The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how Sound of Metal created the sound of being deaf in the Oscar-winning movie starring Riz Ahmed. Plus, listen as Kevin Smith looks back at the making of the famous “37 d*cks” scene from the original Clerks. And finally, see how the trailer for the new West Side Story compares to the original 1961 film.

First up, after the movie won Best Sound at the 93rd Academy Awards last weekend, find out how Sound of Metal creates the illusion of going deaf. Listen as sound designer and supervising sound editor Nicolas Becker tells CineFix about the deceptively complex sound design and the different types of microphones used to record internal body vibrations perceived by the hard of hearing.

Next, Kevin Smith is back with another Scene Studies video. This time, he’s looking back at one of the most memorable scenes from Clerks, where Dante (Brian O’Halloran) learns that his girlfriend Veronica (Marilyn Ghigliotti) has previously engaged in a concerning amount of fellatio. Listen how Kevin Smith breaks down the scene that he directed nearly 30 years ago and recalls what that day was like on the set.

Finally, now that the first trailer for Steven Speilberg’s remake of the classic musical West Side Story has been released, see how the visuals compare to the same scenes from the original movie from 1961. Though some complained about this looking too much like the original, this video from Matt Skuta shows that’s hardly the case, and it’s certainly not desturated either.