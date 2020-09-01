The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch early previsualization animation from Sonic the Hedgehog before the character was given a drastic makeover. Plus, watch as stuntmen react to action sequences from Kill Bill Vol. 1, Taken 3, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and more. Finally, watch a roundtable discussion with this year’s buzzed about dramatic TV actors like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Patrick Stewart, Bob Odenkirk and others.

First up, visual effects artist Ellery Ortiz uploaded early concept footage from Sonic the Hedgehog to his Vimeo page. See how an action sequence with extensive visual effects is planned with very simple, barely detailed animation. In this case, we also have the early, horrifying design for the SEGA character who was completely overhauled before the film’s theatrical release.

Next, Corridor Crew sits down with stuntwoman Amy Johnston to take a closer look at a fight sequence with Liam Neeson in Taken 3, one of The Bride’s face-offs from Kill Bill Vol. 1, a car chase from Police Story, and another chase sequence from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Get insight into how certain stunts were pulled off and how dangerous they can be.

Finally, The Hollywood Reporter has posted their entire roundtable discussion with some of this year’s most buzzed about dramatic actors. Patrick Stewart (Star Trek: Picard), Tobias Menzies (The Crown), Kieran Culkin (Succession), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen, Black Mirror), Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer), and Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) all partake virtually in the nearly hour-long discussion about their careers and the roles that have been buzzed about this year.

